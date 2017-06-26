BRIEF-Esperion says FDA confirms regulatory pathway to approval its combination cholestrol treatment

June 26 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc-

* Esperion announces FDA confirmation of regulatory pathway to approval for the combination of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe

* Says phase 3 bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination bridging study to initiate by Q4 of 2017

* Esperion Therapeutics - on track to submit both bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination and bempedoic acid global regulatory filings for an ldl-c lowering indication by h1 2019

* Esperion Therapeutics says top-line results for for the bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination pill trial expected by end of 2018