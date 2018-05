May 2 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc:

* ESPERION ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 3 LONG-TERM SAFETY STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC - STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY IN LARGEST AND LONGEST DURATION STUDY

* ESPERION - PATIENTS TREATED WITH BEMPEDOIC ACID ALSO ACHIEVED A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF 22 PERCENT IN HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN