Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS’ NEXLETOL WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH HETEROZYGOUS FAMILIAL HYPERCHOLESTEROLEMIA - FDA WEBSITE

* FDA SAYS RECOMMENDED DOSAGE OF NEXLETOL, IN COMBINATION WITH MAXIMALLY TOLERATED STATIN THERAPY, IS 180 MG ADMINISTERED ORALLY ONCE DAILY Source text: (bit.ly/2T2qG4U) Further company coverage: