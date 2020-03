March 23 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc:

* ESPERION ANNOUNCES POOLED ANALYSES FROM PHASE 3 LDL-C LOWERING DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM OF THE NEXLETOL™ (BEMPEDOIC ACID) TABLET AND PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS OF THE NEXLIZET™ (BEMPEDOIC ACID AND EZETIMIBE) TABLET TO BE PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF CARDIOLOGY'S 69TH ANNUAL SCIENTIFIC SESSION TOGETHER WITH WORLD CONGRESS OF CARDIOLOGY (ACC.20/WCC)