April 24 (Reuters) - Esperite NV:

* HAS DECIDED TO ACCEPT THE COURT VERDICT OF BANKRUPTCY AND WILL NEGOTIATE WITH THE CURATOR THE POTENTIAL REVERSE OF THE PROCESS

* DECIDED TO PREPARE A PAYMENT PLAN AND AN ATTEMPT TO SATISFY CREDITORS

* ESPERITE EXPECTS BEING ABLE TO CANCEL BANKRUPTCY DECISION