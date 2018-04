April 11 (Reuters) - ESPERITE NV:

* EUR 5,530,000 OF NOTES OUT OF TOTAL COMMITMENT AMOUNTING TO EUR 9 MILLION HAVE BEEN CONVERTED INTO SHARES

* EUR 247,500 OF WARRANTS OUT OF A TOTAL POTENTIAL AMOUNT OF EUR 4,050,000 HAVE BEEN EXERCISED INTO SHARES

* EXPECTS TO ISSUE TOTAL OF EUR 1,200,000 OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES WITH WARRANTS ATTACHED BEFORE MAY 25