Feb 18 (Reuters) - Esperite NV:

* ESPERITE (ESP) CONFIRMS THE INVESTIGATION ON ITS FORMER SUBSIDIARY CRYOSAVE

* ESPERITE IS CONFIDENT AND EXPECT A POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM THIS PROCESS.

* PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE PRINCIPLE APPLIES TO CRYOSAVE AG AND TO ITS FORMER DIRECTOR

* THERE ARE NO LIABILITIES IMPACTING ESPERITE NV

* FORMER DIRECTOR OF CRYOSAVE, FREDERIC AMAR WHO WAS IN OFFICE FROM JANUARY 2016 TO SEPTEMBER 2019 IS ALSO UNDER THIS INVESTIGATION