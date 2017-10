Oct 2 (Reuters) - ESPERITE NV:

* H1 EBITDA LOSS OF EUR 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUE DECREASED BY 44% TO EUR 8.3 MILLION​

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT JUNE 30 EUR 729,000 VERSUS EUR 910,000 AT END 2016

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 2.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)