Jan 31 (Reuters) - ESPERITE NV:

* ‍SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BGI GENOMICS TO OFFER WHOLE GENOME SEQUENCING ON A LARGE SCALE​

* ‍ISSUED A CONVERTIBLE NOTED IN FAVOR OF BGI FOR AN AMOUNT OF 520,000 EUROS, MATURITY 12 MONTHS AND INTEREST RATE 1%​