Feb 24 (Reuters) - ESPERITE NV:

* ANNOUNCES DECISION TO OPPOSE THE DUTCH AUTHORITY FOR FINANCIAL MARKETS (AFM) REGARDING WHAT AFM DEEMED TO BE REPEATED DELAYED DISCLOSURES OF FINANCIAL FIGURES BETWEEN 2016 AND 2019

* WILL USE THE LEGAL PERIOD OF SIX WEEKS TO ELABORATE A SUBSTANTIATED ANSWER TO THE AFM