May 14 (Reuters) - Espey MFG and Electronics Corp:

* ESPEY MFG. & ELECTRONICS CORP. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH RESULTS

* Q3 SALES $5.663 MILLION VERSUS $5.324 MILLION

* SALES ORDER BACKLOG WAS $47.0 MILLION AT MARCH 31, VERSUS SALES ORDER BACKLOG OF $38.7 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2017

* ESPEY MFG AND ELECTRONICS - EXPERIENCED SOME TECHNICAL DELAYS AND ISSUES WITH OUR MAJOR DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS WHICH ARE BEING RESOLVED AS THEY ARISE