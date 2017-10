Aug 8 (Reuters) - Espial Group Inc

* Espial reports second quarter 2017 results

* Espial Group Inc says Q2 revenue of $7.8 million, an increase of 72% over same period in 2016

* Q2 revenue c$7.81 million versus I/B/E/S view c$8.2 million

* Espial Group Inc qtrly loss per common share - basic $0.10