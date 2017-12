Dec 18 (Reuters) - ESPN:

* JOHN SKIPPER RESIGNED AS PRESIDENT OF ESPN AND CO-CHAIRMAN OF THE DISNEY MEDIA NETWORKS ON MONDAY - ESPN

* GEORGE BODENHEIMER TO TAKE OVER AS ACTING CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY FOR THE NEXT 90 DAYS TO HELP DISNEY CEO BOB IGER FIND SKIPPER‘S REPLACEMENT - ESPN

* ESPN PRESIDENT JOHN SKIPPER ANNOUNCED THAT HE IS RESIGNING FROM HIS POSITION, CITING A SUBSTANCE ADDICTION PROBLEM - ESPN Source text : es.pn/2kgmnCb Further company coverage: