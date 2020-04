BRIEF-Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Says Not Expecting Any Negative Impacts On Its Revenue

April 2 (Reuters) - Esports Mogul Ltd:

* NOT EXPECTING ANY NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON ITS REVENUE OR ITS OPERATIONS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* COST REDUCTION MEASURES INCLUDE IMMEDIATE REDUCTION IN NON-EXECUTIVE , EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CASH REMUNERATION BY 20%

* COST REDUCTION MEASURES INCLUDE REDUCTION IN COMPANY’S HEAD-COUNT IN NON-CORE OPERATIONS

* COST REDUCTION MEASURES INCLUDE AGREEMENTS WITH A NUMBER OF STAFF TO IMPLEMENT SALARY REDUCTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)