BRIEF-Esprinet FY Net Profit Up At EUR 23.1 Mln

April 16 (Reuters) - Esprinet SpA:

* PROPOSES NOT TO DISTRIBUTE 2020 DIVIDEND

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 23.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REVOKES BUY-BACK PLAN APPROVED ON MAY 8, 2019

* ON COVID-19, MAIN CRITICALITY IDENTIFIED UP TO NOW CONSISTS OF SHORTAGES IN SUPPLY OF SOME PRODUCTS DUE TO REDUCTION IN CAPACITY OF SUPPLIERS

* ON COVID-19, FOR CURRENT YEAR, EMERGENCY IS EXPECTED TO CAUSE COLLAPSE IN GROWTH RATES OF ECONOMIES BOTH IN ITALY AND SPAIN AND THIS TREND WILL LEAD TO REDUCTION IN GROUP’S BUSINESS VOLUMES

* ON COVID-19, IT IS REALLY DIFFICULT TO PROVIDE RELIABLE FORECASTS ON THE GROUP’S FUTURE TRENDS

* ON COVID-19, BASED ON THE SIMULATIONS CARRIED OUT, A CONTRACTION IN OPERATING PROFITABILITY COULD BE EXPECTED TO OCCUR