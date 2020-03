BRIEF-Esprit Holdings Expects Group To Incur A Considerable Loss In 2H Fy19/20

March 16 (Reuters) - Esprit Holdings Ltd:

* ESPRIT HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTS GROUP TO INCUR A CONSIDERABLE LOSS IN 2H FY19/20

* ESPRIT HOLDINGS LTD - PANDEMIC WILL SIGNIFICANTLY ADVERSELY IMPACT SALES OF GROUP IN H2 OF CURRENT FY ENDING 30 JUNE

* ESPRIT HOLDINGS LTD- STORE TRAFFIC IN GROUP’S RETAIL STORES AND ITS PARTNERS’ POINTS OF SALE HAS SUBSIDED ENTIRELY DUE TO COVID-19

* ESPRIT HOLDINGS - AS AT DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT, MANAGEMENT CANNOT QUANTIFY ACTUAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON GROUP'S BUSINESS PERFORMANCE