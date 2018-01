Jan 24 (Reuters) - Esprit Holdings Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS GROUP TO RECORD A NET LOSS IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY HK$950MLN TO HK$980 MILLION​ FOR HY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO LARGER THAN EXPECTED DECLINE IN GROUP'S REVENUE IN Q2 OF FY17/18