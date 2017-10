Sept 20 (Reuters) - Esprit Holdings Ltd-

* Fy revenue hk$ ‍15,942​ million versus hk$17,788 million

* Board did not declare and recommend distribution of any dividend for year ended 30 june 2017​

* Fy profit attributable hk$67 million versus hk$21 million

* Group’s revenue is expected to see a modest decline in fy17/18​

* Expect a single-digit decline of controlled space for fy17/18​

* Expect a single-digit decrease in operating expenses for fy17/18​