BRIEF-Esprit Holdings Says Position Of European Companies In Group Has Further Deteriorated Significantly

March 27 (Reuters) - Esprit Holdings Ltd:

* ESPRIT HOLDINGS LTD - POSITION OF EUROPEAN COMPANIES IN GROUP HAS FURTHER DETERIORATED SIGNIFICANTLY

* ESPRIT HOLDINGS LTD - LOCK DOWN OF PUBLIC LIFE CONTINUES TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON SALES OF GROUP

* ESPRIT HOLDINGS LTD - SIX SUBSIDIARIES OF CO APPLIED FOR INITIATION OF PROTECTIVE SHIELD PROCEEDINGS

* ESPRIT HOLDINGS - APPLIED FOR SUPPORT UNDER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS ANNOUNCED BY VARIOUS AUTHORITIES IN GERMANY AND OTHER EUROPEAN COUNTRIES