March 21 (Reuters) - Esprit Holdings Ltd:

* ‍RAYMOND OR CHING FAI RE-DESIGNATED TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍JOSE MANUEL MARTÍNEZ GUTIÉRREZ TO STEP DOWN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* APPOINTS ANDERS KRISTIANSEN TO SUCCEED MARTÍNEZ AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND GROUP CEO