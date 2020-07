BRIEF-Esprit Holdings Updates On Protective Shield Proceedings

July 1 (Reuters) - Esprit Holdings Ltd:

* ESPRIT HOLDINGS UPDATES ON PROTECTIVE SHIELD PROCEEDINGS

* COURT CONSENTS TO OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AS SELF-ADMINISTRATION PROCEEDINGS

* COURT’S CONSENT ALLOWS SUBJECT UNITS TO CONTINUE WITH SELF- ADMINISTRATION PROCESS UNDER SUPERVISION FINAL CUSTODIAN

* SUBJECT UNITS PLAN TO SUBMIT INSOLVENCY PLANS TO COURT TO IMPLEMENT RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* GLOBAL HEADCOUNT REDUCTION PLANNED: EXPECTED TO AFFECT ABOUT 1,200 OF EMPLOYEES GLOBALLY

* A MEETING OF CREDITORS OF THOSE UNITS IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 19 AUGUST

* INTENDS TO IMPOSE PERMANENT SALARY & BENEFIT REDUCTIONS FOR NON-STORE PERSONNEL

* TARGETS TO CLOSE ABOUT 50 STORES IN GERMANY BY END OF NOVEMBER 2020

* ESTIMATED THAT IMPLEMENTATION OF COST-CUUTING MEASURES WILL TRANSLATE INTO SAVINGS OF IN EXCESS OF HK$ 900 MILLION

* ESPRIT HOLDINGS INTENDS TO FURTHER REDUCE ITS COSTS BY RE-NEGOTIATING CONTRACTS WITH SERVICE PROVIDERS

* ESPRIT HOLDINGS SEES ESTIMATED IMPLEMENTATION OF COST-CUTTING MEASURES TO RESULT IN EXCEPTIONAL ONE-OFF COSTS OF ABOUT HK$ 500 MILLION

* ESPRIT HOLDINGS SEES ONE-OFF COSTS TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON GROUP'S RESULTS FOR FY ENDING 30 JUNE 2021