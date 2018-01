Jan 29 (Reuters) - Esr-Reit:

* REFERS TO BLOOMBERG ARTICLE ON 26 JAN AND VIVA INDUSTRIAL TRUST ANNOUNCEMENT ON 29 JAN REGARDING MERGER WITH VIVA INDUSTRIAL TRUST

* SUBMITTED PROPOSAL FOR PROPOSED MERGER OF ALL VIT‘S STAPLED SECURITIES HELD BY STAPLED SECURITYHOLDERS & ESR-REIT UNITS HELD BY UNITHOLDERS

* ‍POST PROPOSED MERGER, EXPECTS OVERALL ASSET SIZE OF ESR-REIT TO INCREASE TO ABOUT S$3.0 BILLION​