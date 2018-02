Feb 6 (Reuters) - Esr-Reit:

* ENTERED INTO AN OPTION TO PURCHASE WITH MSS BUKIT BATOK PTE. LTD. FOR SALE OF PROPERTY FOR S$23.9 MILLION

* CO ENTERED INTO SALE AGREEMENT THROUGH TRUSTEE RBC INVESTOR SERVICES TRUST SINGAPORE LIMITED

* ‍COMPLETION OF SALE EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​