March 15 (Reuters) - Esrey Resources Ltd:

* ESREY ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ESREY RESOURCES LTD - ‍INTENTION TO RAISE UP TO $4 MILLION BY WAY OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 20 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.20 PER UNIT​

* ESREY RESOURCES LTD - ‍NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF COMPANY'S ZINC PROJECTS IN BALKANS​