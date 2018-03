March 1 (Reuters) - Esrey Resources Ltd:

* ESREY ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF PRESIDENT AND CEO AND FILING OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* ‍KIRK ADAMS HAS RESIGNED FROM POSITION OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ‍BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID COHEN, CURRENTLY CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR, AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)