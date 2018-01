Jan 25 (Reuters) - Essa Bancorp Inc:

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.15

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 1.2%, TO $11.8 MILLION, FROM $11.6 MILLION FOR COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2016

* RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 REFLECT A ONE-TIME CHARGE TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $3.8 MILLION AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM Source text: [bit.ly/2DKtAFH] Further company coverage: