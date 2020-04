April 13 (Reuters) - ESSA Pharma Inc:

* ESSA PHARMA INC - MAY OFFER AND SELL COMMON OF UP TO $35 MILLION FROM TIME TO TIME - SEC FILING

* ESSA PHARMA INC - ENTERED INTO OPEN MARKET SALE AGREEMENT WITH JEFFERIES LLC RELATING TO SALE OF COMMON SHARE Source: bit.ly/3ba5Msq