March 31 (Reuters) - ESSA Pharma Inc:

* ESSA PHARMA SUBMITS IND FOR EPI-7386 FOR PROSTATE CANCER AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* ESSA PHARMA - REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMMENCE MONOTHERAPY CLINICAL STUDY OF EPI-7386 IN MCRPC PATIENTS RESISTANT TO STANDARD OF CARE TREATMENTS IN Q2 2020

* ESSA PHARMA INC - ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 WITH $45.9 MILLION CASH, WHICH WE BELIEVE PROVIDES OPERATING FUNDS THROUGH FISCAL YEAR END 2022