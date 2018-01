Jan 2 (Reuters) - Essa Pharma Inc:

* ESSA ANNOUNCES FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT AND AN UPDATE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EQUITY OFFERING

* ESSA PHARMA - INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO 125,000,000 COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE OF US$0.20 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO US$25 MILLION