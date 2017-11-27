BRIEF-Essar Concludes Sale Of Aegis To Capital Square Partners For $300 Mln​

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Essar Investments Ltd:

* ESSAR CONCLUDES SALE OF AEGIS TO CAPITAL SQUARE PARTNERS FOR US$300 MILLION​ Source text: [AGC Holdings Limited (AGC) Mauritius, a wholly owned portfolio company of Essar Global Fund Limited (Essar Global), has concluded the sale of 100% of its stake in ESM Holdings Limited, Mauritius, which is the holding company of Aegis, a major global outsourcing company, to Capital Square Partners (CSP) for US $ 300 Million (Approximately Rs.2,000 crore). Net proceeds from this sale, which was announced on 3 April 2017, will be used to retire Essar’s debt] Further company coverage: