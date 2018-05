May 17 (Reuters) - Essendant Inc:

* ESSENDANT ADOPTS STOCKHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

* ESSENDANT INC - RIGHTS PLAN WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 17, 2019.

* ESSENDANT INC - RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS

* ESSENDANT-PURSUANT TO PLAN,1 PREFERRED STOCK PURCHASE RIGHT TO BE DISTRIBUTED AS DIVIDEND ON EACH SHARE OF CO’S COMMON STOCK HELD AS OF CLOSE ON MAY 27

* ESSENDANT INC - SETS TRIGGER FOR RIGHTS PLAN AT 10 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: