May 16 (Reuters) - Essendant Inc:

* ESSENDANT CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF TWO PROPOSALS: AN UNSOLICITED ALL-CASH OFFER FROM STAPLES, INC. AND A CONTINGENT CASH PAYMENT FROM GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AS AN ENHANCEMENT TO THE AGREED UPON MERGER

* ESSENDANT- CONFIRMED THAT IT RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM STAPLES, INC. TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF ESSENDANT STOCK FOR $11.50 PER SHARE IN CASH