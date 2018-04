BRIEF-Essendant In Merger Deal & Separation Deal

April 12 (Reuters) - Essendant Inc:

* ESSENDANT - IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO

* 12-Apr-2018 07:20:12 AM - ESSENDANT - IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC WILL DISTRIBUTE SPINCO’S STOCK TO GPC’S STOCKHOLDERS BY WAY OF A PRO RATA DIVIDEND

* 12-Apr-2018 07:21:40 AM - ESSENDANT - BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN