April 25 (Reuters) - Essendant Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 SALES DOWN 3 PERCENT

* CONFIDENT WILL DELIVER MORE THAN HALF OF OUR EXPECTED COST SAVINGS IN 2018

* 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO FIRST HALF

* ESSENDANT - SEES FREE CASH FLOW GENERATED BY BUSINESS FOR 2018, INCORPORATING COSTS, BENEFITS OF RESTRUCTURING, TO BE IN EXCESS OF $40 MILLION FOR 2018