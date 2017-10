Oct 25 (Reuters) - Essendant Inc

* Essendant reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $2.23

* Q3 revenue fell 5.5 percent to $1.3 billion

* Essendant Inc - ‍full year 2017 net sales are expected to be down 6.0 pct to 7.5 pct from prior year​

* Essendant Inc - ‍range of 2017 sales decline is expected to continue to affect Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share​