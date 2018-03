March 15 (Reuters) - Essent Group Ltd:

ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES

ESSENT GROUP LTD - PRICES $424.4 MILLION OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD