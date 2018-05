BRIEF-Essent Group - Co, Borrowers Entered Incremental Amendment No.1 To Certain Amended Credit Agreement

May 7 (Reuters) - Essent Group Ltd:

* ESSENT GROUP - ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 - SEC FILING

* ESSENT GROUP LTD - TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MILLION FROM $250 MILLION

* ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MILLION OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MILLION ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT

* ESSENT GROUP - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MILLION UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS

* ESSENT GROUP LTD - ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED Source text: (bit.ly/2I6QEgZ) Further company coverage: