Feb 14 (Reuters) - Essent Group Ltd:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS & INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.49

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.44 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY REVENUE FROM NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $196.5 MILLION VERSUS $176.4 MILLION

* NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR Q4 WERE $207.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO $173.3 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: