May 8 (Reuters) - Essential Energy Services Ltd:

* ESSENTIAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.04

* 2018 CAPITAL FORECAST IS $15 MILLION, COMPRISED OF $5 MILLION GROWTH CAPITAL, $10 MILLION MAINTENANCE CAPITAL

* TRYTON ACTIVITY IS EXPECTED TO BE STRONG FOR SECOND HALF OF 2018