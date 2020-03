March 17 (Reuters) - Essential Utilities Inc:

* ESSENTIAL UTILITIES INC - BEGINNING IN LATE FEB, ESSENTIAL ACTIVATED ITS BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANNING PROCEDURE

* ESSENTIAL UTILITIES INC - NO DISRUPTIONS OR IMPACT TO WATER, WASTEWATER OR NATURAL GAS SERVICES ARE ANTICIPATED AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: