April 19 (Reuters) - Essentra PLC:

* TRADING FOR FINANCIAL YEAR TO DATE HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* YEAR TO DATE LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH OF C. 2%

* CONFIRMS ITS EXPECTATION OF A RETURN TO LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION IN FULL YEAR 2018