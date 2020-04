April 2 (Reuters) - Essentra PLC:

* ESSENTRA- ESTIMATES JV CO, CHINA TOBACCO ESSENTRA TO COMMENCE CONSTRUCTION AND FIT OUT OF NEW PLANT AND MACHINERY IN Q3 2020

* ESSENTRA PLC - EXPECTS JV TO SHIP FIRST PRODUCTION VOLUMES TO LOCAL CUSTOMERS IN Q1 2021, AT EARLIEST