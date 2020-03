BRIEF-Essentra PLC To Cancel FY Dividend

March 27 (Reuters) - Essentra PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* GROUPWIDE PERFORMANCE NOT MATERIALLY IMPACTED IN FIRST TWO MONTHS BY COVID-19

* DISRUPTION TO TRADING ANTICIPATED IN COMING MONTHS

* UNDERLYING DEMAND IN PACKAGING AND FILTERS CURRENTLY REMAINS ROBUST,

* COMPONENTS SAW SOME WEAKENING IN WEEK COMMENCING 16TH MARCH WITH AN ACCELERATED TREND EXPECTED

* LIQUIDITY POSITION AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE WELL PLACED TO ABSORB AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF UNCERTAINTY

* DECIDED TO CANCEL 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND.

* SOME LIMITED IMPACT ON TRADING FROM COVID-19 IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF YEAR

* IN VERY RECENT WEEKS, DEMAND IN CHINA HAS RETURNED BACK TO MORE NORMALISED LEVELS.

* IN PACKAGING & FILTERS DIVISIONS, FEEDBACK SUGGESTS THERE IS NOT A SIGNIFICANT RISK TO UNDERLYING MEDIUM TO LONGER TERM DEMAND

* COMPANY HAS NO BANK OR REFINANCING EVENTS UNTIL OCTOBER 2021

* ANTICIPATES INEVITABLE DISRUPTION TO ITS TRADING IN COMING MONTHS

* IT IS TOO EARLY TO CALL OUT FULL EXTENT OF RESULTING IMPACT ON FULL YEAR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE