BRIEF-Essentra Says FY Revenue Rose To Over 1 Billion Stg

March 2 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc:

* FY ‍DIVIDEND PER SHARE 20.7P​

* FY GROUP REVENUE ‍£1,027M​ VERSUS 999 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED PRETAX PROFIT ‍FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS £74M​ VERSUS 96 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT ‍​ FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 85 MILLION STG VERSUS 109 MILLION STG YEA AGO

* ‍IN OUR COMPONENTS BUSINESS WE EXPECT FURTHER BROAD-BASED GROWTH AND A STABLE MARGIN​

* ‍EXPECT A RETURN TO LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION IN 2018​

* ‍REVENUE AND MARGIN OUTLOOK FOR FILTERS AND SPECIALIST COMPONENTS BUSINESSES IS STABLE​

* ‍ANTICIPATE IMPROVING YEAR-ON-YEAR REVENUE AND MARGIN TRENDS FOR PACKAGING BUSINESS​