BRIEF-Essentra Says Group Not Materially Impacted By Covid-19 In Q1 But Disruption Felt In April

May 21 (Reuters) - Essentra PLC:

* FURTHER COVID-19 UPDATE

* GROUPWIDE PERFORMANCE NOT MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 IN Q1, BUT DISRUPTION TO TRADING FELT IN APRIL

* MOST SIGNIFICANT VIRUS IMPACT IN COMPONENTS, WITH UNDERLYING DEMAND IN PACKAGING AND FILTERS ROBUST

* ALL 71 MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES ARE NOW OPERATIONAL

* OUTCOME FOR APRIL WAS IN LINE WITH WHERE COMPANY EXPECTED IT TO BE AT START OF MONTH

* Q1 GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) REVENUE DECLINED 7%

* Q1 TOTAL COMPONENTS LFL REVENUE WAS 5% DOWN ON PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) REVENUE DECLINED 17% IN APRIL

* ANTICIPATES INEVITABLE CONTINUED DISRUPTION TO ITS TRADING IN COMING MONTHS

* STILL TOO EARLY TO CALL OUT FULL EXTENT OF RESULTING IMPACT ON FULL YEAR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - HENCE ANY GUIDANCE REMAINS ABSENT

* ALSO RECOGNISES THAT THERE IS A RISK OF A SECOND WAVE TO PANDEMIC, WHICH COULD ADVERSELY IMPACT TRADING BEYOND Q2