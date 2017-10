BRIEF-Essentra says two packaging sites in Puerto Rico disrupted due to hurricane

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT ITS TWO HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE PACKAGING SITES IN PUERTO RICO HAVE BEEN DISRUPTED AS A RESULT OF RECENT HURRICANE MARIA​

* WHILE FACILITIES AT MANATI AND GUAYNABO HAVE NOT SUSTAINED SIGNIFICANT PHYSICAL DAMAGE, THEY HAVE NOT BEEN OPERATIONAL SINCE 19 SEPTEMBER 2017

* TO EXTENT THAT TWO FACILITIES ARE NOT OPERATIONAL, FINANCIAL IMPACT IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF £500,000 - 750,000 PER WEEK

* “‍SIGNIFICANT IMPEDIMENTS TO RESUMING MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY, AND EXTENT TO WHICH CUSTOMERS THEMSELVES HAVE BEEN IMPACTED​”

* ESTIMATES PROFIT IMPACT FROM THESE PREVIOUS STORMS (IE, PRE-MARIA) TO BE IN RANGE OF £0.5 - 1.0M