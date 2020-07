July 3 (Reuters) - Essentra PLC:

* ESSENTRA PLC - LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE TREND IMPROVED AS Q2 PROGRESSED

* ESSENTRA PLC - ALL 71 MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES ARE OPERATIONAL AND BROADLY BACK TO PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS OF SERVICE

* ESSENTRA PLC - CONTINUED REVENUE PROGRESS ON A STABLE OPERATING BASE EXPECTED IN Q3

* ESSENTRA PLC - LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE -17% IN APRIL, -10% IN MAY AND -1% ANTICIPATED IN JUNE