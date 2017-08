Aug 11 (Reuters) - Essex Bio-technology Ltd

* HY profit attributable HK$77.1 million versus HK$62 million

* HY turnover HK$437.6 million versus HK$363.9 million

* Has resolved on 11 August 2017 to declare an interim dividend of HK$0.025 per share for six months ended 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: