BRIEF-Essex Portfolio LP Enters Second Amended, Restated Revolving Credit Agreement ​

Jan 18 (Reuters) - ESSEX PORTFOLIO LP:

* ESSEX PORTFOLIO LP- ‍ON JAN. 17, ESSEX PORTFOLIO, L.P ENTERED SECOND AMENDED, RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING ​

* ESSEX PORTFOLIO LP SAYS ‍A&R REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES MAXIMUM AMOUNT AVAILABLE FOR BORROWINGS FROM $1 BILLION TO $1.2 BILLION - SEC FILING​

* ESSEX PORTFOLIO LP- A&R REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AMENDS AND RESTATES AND REPLACES PRIOR AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED SEPT. 16, 2011​

* ESSEX PORTFOLIO LP - ‍ADDITIONALLY, A&R REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO DECEMBER 31, 2021​

* ESSEX PORTFOLIO LP - A&R REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​ INCLUDES ACCORDION FEATURE PURSUANT TO WHICH COMPANY COULD EXPAND AMOUNT TO $1.5 BILLION