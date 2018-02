Feb 27 (Reuters) - Essex Property Trust Inc:

* ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST PRICES $300 MILLION OF 4.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2048

* ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC - ‍NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.591% OF PAR VALUE WITH A YIELD TO MATURITY OF 4.525%​